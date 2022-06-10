Bhopal: Yellow alert; Rain, and thundershowers likely during next 24 hours

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yellow alerts have been issued for rain and thundershowers in many parts of the state. The districts like Narmadapura, Harda, Betul, Raisen, Sehore, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Sagar may experience rain and thundershowers in next 24 hours, according to meteorological department officials.

Even as light to moderate rain occurred at isolated parts of the state on Thursday, heat wave conditions persisted at Northeast Madhya Pradesh. Light to moderate rain is possible over southern MP, while heat wave conditions may occur at Northeast Madhya Pradesh, said weatherman.

At the temperature front, there is marginal drop in day as well as night temperature across the state. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature stood at 30.5 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 26.6 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, cyclonic circulation lies over North Pakistan and adjoining Punjab. A trough is extending from Central Pakistan to Manipur at low levels over Punjab, North Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya.Another trough is extending from Bihar to Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

A trough is extending from East Central Bay of Bengal to South West Bay of Bengal up to Tamil Nadu. A Cyclonic Circulation is persisting over East Central Arabian Sea off South Maharashtra Coast.

Cities - Day temp(deg/cel)

Khajuraho - 44.8

Sidhi - 44.4

Rewa - 44.3

Gwalior - 43.9

Satna - 43.8

Seoni - 43.6

Umaria - 43.4

Narsinghpur - 43.4

Rajgarh - 43.0

Damoh - 43.0

Raisen - 42.8

Nowgong - 42.7

Khargone - 42.5

Khandwa - 41.5

Southwest monsoon likely to arrive in MP by Jun 15-20

The southwest monsoon is likely to set over Madhya Pradesh between June 15 and 20, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.The normal onset date of monsoon in Madhya Pradesh was around June 17, and the state is expected to receive above normal rainfall, senior meteorologist P K Saha of IMD Bhopal said.

The last time around, the southwest monsoon arrived in the central state on June 10, seven days ahead of its normal course.