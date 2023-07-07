Bhopal: Woman Raped By Live-In Partner’s Friend, Accused Booked

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ashoka Garden police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping his friend’s live-in partner in the Ashoka Garden locality of the city, the police said.

The police added that the accused had lured the woman on the pretext of marrying her and raped her multiple times. Ashoka Garden police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Singh Chouhan said that the woman (27) works as a salesperson at a jewellery showroom in the city.

She was earlier in a live-in relationship with a man, she said. Adding to the statements, she said that her live-in partner had a friend named Deepak Yadav, who came to her house in the absence of her partner six months ago. She then alleged that Yadav outraged her modesty. When she protested, Yadav promised to marry her.

Following this, the survivor woman left her live-in partner’s house and relocated to another area in the city. During this too, Yadav raped her on multiple occasions. When her ex-live-in partner learnt about her new residence, he went there and assaulted her physically. Later, when the woman asked Yadav to marry her, he reneged on his promise.

The survivor woman then lodged a police complaint against Yadav. The police have launched a manhunt to nab him, SHO Chouhan said.