Bhopal: Woman Posing As ASP Held; Wanted To Appease Her Mother With A Job | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman posing as additional superintendent of police (ASP) was arrested by TT Nagar police on Friday evening, police said here on Saturday. Police station in-charge Sunil Bhadoria informed that accused Shivani Chouhan (28), resident of district Indore was caught wearing ASP officer’s uniform.

‘On Friday, one of the police constables spotted a woman officer wearing ASP rank uniform who was found shopping in TT Nagar market. The police constable reached and greeted the officer'.

The constable became suspicious about the authenticity of the officer and with due respect, she called her to TT Nagar for tea. When she reached the police station, the said officer met the police station in-charge and during discussion her cheating came to the fore.

Read Also Bhopal: Every Police Station In City To Have Cyber Desk From December 1

The uniform which she was wearing and the nameplate was of a constable, but she had put the stars and both were not matching. ‘She added that she is a 2018 batch officer and got promoted. This made it clear that she is a fake officer, because the batch of 2017 is still waiting to get promoted’, he said.

When the police got confirmed, they sternly asked about her uniform and her credibility, she broke down. She told police that she is a MPPSC aspirant and trying to qualify the exam, but luck is not favoring her.

She added that her mother is ill and wanted to get her a job. To appease her mother, she told her that she had been selected in the police force and is going to Bhopal to join duty. But she was caught later. Police had registered a case and have begun a probe.