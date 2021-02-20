Bhopal: Woman lifter murdered

BHOPAL: A 30-year-old woman weight lifter of Bhopal was found murdered in Haryana's Rohtak district on Thursday. Her throat was slit and body was dumped in the forests, said police. The cops found slips of bike-parking and bill of a hotel at Habibganj railway station from her trouser. A team of Rohtak police visited Bhopal and contacted Govindpura police on Saturday. The 30-year-old woman, a resident of Saket Nagar weight-lifter was also a coach in an institute of Bhopal. She had accused a man Bhagat Singh, a coach in Haryana, of rape. A case was registered with Haryana police on her complaint in 2018. The woman had also lodged a case with the Govindpura PS of receiving threats from Singh. Her body was found in forests at Damar village under Sadar Rohtak police station. The Haryana police are yet to trace the accused, Bhagat Singh, in the case.

DSP Rohtak Sajjan Kumar said the body was lying in a pool of blood and it appeared her throat was slit and was stabbed. Kumar said the accused is on the run. Woman's Passion Pro bike was found parked AT Habibganj station by the cops. She had parked her two-wheeler and boarded a train to Haryana. SHO Govindpura Ashok Singh said the woman had lodged a complaint of threatening calls in 2018.