 Bhopal: Woman Kills Self Due To Financial Stress
Bhopal: Woman Kills Self Due To Financial Stress

At late night, when everyone in the family had slept, Sultana consumed celphos tablets.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Woman Kills Self By Coming Under Train Over Dowry Harassment; Unable To Bear News, Father Consumes Poison | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unable to make both ends meet, an elderly woman ended her life by consuming celphos at her house in Govindpura on Friday late night, the police said.

Govindpura police station house officer (SHO) Lokendra Singh Thakur said that the woman who took the extreme step was Sultana B (45) who lived with her husband and son. Her 20-year-old son is a daily wager.

The family has been facing financial crisis. On Friday, when her son returned home from work, she asked for money. The son told her that he did not have any, over which both of them had an argument.

Later, the son borrowed money and gave it to Sultana. At late night, when everyone in the family had slept, Sultana consumed celphos tablets.

When she began vomiting on Saturday morning and her health deteriorated, her kin rushed her to a hospital, during which she died. The doctors informed police who sent body for post-mortem. Further investigation is on, SHO Thakur said..

