MP: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Blames 'Weather Change' For Back-To-Back Cheetah Deaths At Kuno National Park

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Bhupendra Singh Yadav blamed the change in weather for back-to-back deaths of Cheetahs at Kuno National Park, maintaining that the forest officials have worked very hard here.

"The forest officials are working hard to save the cheetahs. This is the first year where translocation of cheetahs has taken place," the Union Minister said.

Further he added that there might be some effect from the weather. To resolve the issue continuous talks are on with the experts from Namibia and South Asia.

He said the cheetah management team is engaged in this project with full seriousness, and worried about making the project successful, so that the cheetahs can be translocated every year. There is an infection due to the monsoon, due to which nine cheetahs have died, he added.

