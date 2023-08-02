MP: 9th Cheetah Tiblisi Dies In Kuno National Park

Representative Image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): In another jolt to govt's ambitious Cheetah Conservation Project, another female Namibian Cheetah died in Kuno National Park on Wednesday, taking the toll to 9. Of these 9, 6 are adult Cheetahs and three were cubs.

According to the information, Cheetah Tiblisi, also known as 'Dhatri' brought from Namibia died. His body was found outside the Kuno boundary on Wednesday. The location of cheetah was missing for two days.

2 Cheetahs Died Within Gap Of 3 Days In July

On July 11 and 14, male cheetahs Tejas and Suraj translocated from South Africa were found dead in Kuno National Park. They both had a wound on neck and back. The reports suggested that they both had bacterial infection due to radio collar.

Four cubs were born from Namibian cheetah 'Jwala' as part of the Project Cheetah, which involved the importation of 20 radio-collared animals from Namibia and South Africa to the KNP. Eight of the 24 cats, including three cubs, have passed away.

On May 18, the Supreme Court expressed grave worry about the cheetah deaths at KNP and urged the government to put politics aside and think about moving the animals to Rajasthan.

