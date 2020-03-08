Bhopal: Woman guest scholar shaves head in protest on Women’s day

BHOPAL: While the world was celebrating International Women’s Day, a woman guest scholar Nima Singh shaved her head as a mark of protest. She was demanding regularisation of guest scholars- as promised by the Congress.

Most of the guest scholars protesting at Shahjehani Park for past three months were in tears when economics guest scholar from Umaria, Nima Singh sacrificed her hair. Five other men guest scholars too got tonsured expressing solidarity with Nima Singh.

Earlier two women guest scholars Shaheen Khan and Laksari Das had also sacrificed their hair in protest.

“I have sacrificed my hair with a hope that government might wake up and take decision in our case. It has been three months that we have been protesting here peacefully but government is not taking notice,” said Nima, with teary eyes.

Shaheen Khan and Laksari Das were also sitting close to Nima. They said that they were shaken by apathetic attitude of the government.

President of the guest scholars association, Devraj Singh said that there are more women scholars ready to sacrifice their hair. “If government does not listen to us then very soon another woman scholar will sacrifice her hair but this time it will be in Delhi and before AICC chief Sonia Gandhi,” said Singh.

Babaria assures protesting scholars: Congress state in-charge Deepak Babaria has assured the protesting guest scholars of resolving their demands very soon. In a meeting with guest scholars, Babaria had assured them of looking into option of creating super numerary posts. Babaria had gone through all documents related with the issue. He also showed his concern on documents of the PSC selected assistant professors not being made public, informed president of the association.