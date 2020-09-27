Bhopal woman goes to family court counsellor after father defeats her in Ludo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman approached a family court when she was defeated several times in Ludo games by her father in Bhopal, said Sarita Rajani, family court counsellor.

"Nowadays, children are unable to endure defeat which is why such cases come up. They need to learn to accept defeat which is as important as winning," Rajani said.

During the lockdown period, the young woman, her two siblings and their father used to play the board game. After losing a game, the young woman developed resentment against her father, which increased over time and the family had to undergo counselling sessions to resolve the issue.