Breach at Birthday: Corona safety norms violated at MP MLA Krishna Gaur’s bash in Bhopal

Bhopal: Corona safety norms were thrown to winds in birthday celebrations of lawmaker in state capital on Saturday. Despite repeated warning and instructions from health department, the physical distancing and masks, which are major COVID safety norms flouted with impunity in the birthday celebration of MLA and former mayor Krishna Gaur at 74 Bungalow on Saturday.

Her supporters and well wishers gathered in large number at her residence to greet her on the occasion. Though they wore masks, social distancing was not followed. On the other hand, Congress leader like Ajay Singh did not celebrate birthday because of coronavirus.

The state capital has been registering 250 to 300 Covid positives cases daily. Even for wedding functions, there is restriction on numbers for people attending it. Many incidents have come to light where Covid 19 infection spread after attending birthday parties, wedding functions and social gathering. The district administration also issued guidelines for people to avoid corona infection. Provision has been made for spot fines against violators.