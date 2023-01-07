Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 18 lakh on pretext of getting job

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-Fiza police station staff have registered a case of fraud against a man for duping a woman of Rs 18 lakh on pretext of providing her a job in state home department, police said on Saturday.

Investigation officer Dinesh Pratap Singh said that the complainant Rekha Raikwar, a native of Sehore, came to Bhopal in 2020 in search of a job. She befriended a man named Sukantodas Chakraborty.

When she inquired about a job opportunity in Bhopal, Chakraborty told her that he had contacts in state home department and sought Rs 18 lakh from her for appointment in the aviation department of the ministry. He showed her a notification from the ministry too.

As the project cost fees, Chakraborty first took Rs 5 lakh from her at a private hotel in Bhopal and then took Rs 13 lakh in instalments. Later, he prepared a fake joining letter, which stated that she had been appointed as director of the aviation department in the ministry.

When Raikwar went for joining, she learnt that no such appointments had been made on the post. She tried contacting Chakraborty again but there was no resposne. Realising that she had been duped, she approached Koh-e-Fiza police and lodged a complaint against the accused.