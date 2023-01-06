e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMumbai: Scamsters dupe investors of Rs 10.4L through fake web links

Mumbai: Scamsters dupe investors of Rs 10.4L through fake web links

The conmen had published an advertisement with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of the links.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative image
Follow us on

The NM Joshi Marg police have launched an investigation into a case wherein fraudsters had allegedly created a bogus app, web link and telegram IDs of an asset management company and duped seven investors to the tune of Rs10.41 lakh in total. The company, whose name was being used illegally, also learned that in one of the fraudulent web links, the conmen had published an advertisement with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the company had started a welfare fund in association with the Government of India.

Read Also
ED freezes cryptocurrencies worth Rs 47 lakh in mobile gaming app case
article-image

According to the police, the complainant is a senior executive of the company, which provides opportunities to invest in various mutual funds run by the company. On Aug 26, the company received an email from a person informing that unknown persons had created a bogus mobile app in the name of the company and also some Telegram users are misusing the company's logo and trademark.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Loan app circulates morphed photos of woman to extract money, case registered
article-image

The company then received several emails from people informing them about the fraudulent apps and Telegram accounts. It also learned that the fraudsters were inducing people to invest in the mutual fund to earn good returns in order to dupe them and thereby tarnished its image. Further inquiries revealed that at least seven people had lost Rs10.41 lakh to the fraudsters. The company officials then approached the police.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Panvel resident loses ₹14 lakh in online work fraud
article-image

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

You can now update your KYC at home: RBI

You can now update your KYC at home: RBI

Twitter hacked, over 200 million Twitter users email addresses leaked: Report

Twitter hacked, over 200 million Twitter users email addresses leaked: Report

Tata Steel releases production data for Oct-Dec quarter of FY23

Tata Steel releases production data for Oct-Dec quarter of FY23

Titan releases sales figures for jewelry, watches, and new brands for Oct-Dec quarter

Titan releases sales figures for jewelry, watches, and new brands for Oct-Dec quarter

Tech layoffs: Amazon job cuts to leave 1,000 Indian employees unemployed

Tech layoffs: Amazon job cuts to leave 1,000 Indian employees unemployed