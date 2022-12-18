Navi Mumbai: Loan app circulates morphed photos of woman to extract money, case registered

Photo: Representative Image

The Kharghar police have registered a case against loan recovery agents of one instant loan application for allegedly harassing a 41-year-old Navi Mumbai woman by circulating her morphed photographs with her husband, and relatives to extract money. The victim is a resident of Kharghar Taloja and works as a marketing manager.

What exactly happened?

As per the complainant, in the first week of December 2022, the victim woman received a message on her mobile regarding an urgent loan facility from an app called “Paisa Home”.

Since she needed money urgently, she took a loan of Rs 22,00 for seven days from an instant loan app and the money was credited to her bank account.

On December 17 morning around 11 am, she received a message from an unknown mobile number saying Hello. Later, she received details of the loan she had taken from the loan app Paisa Home. The details included her photo, pan card, and Aadhaar card.

Victim, relatives receive morphed picture

After a few moments, she received a list of names and phone numbers of people in her contact list on her mobile. While she was viewing the said message, she received her morphed photo from the same number in which her face was clubbed with a nude photo. She did not respond to any messages.

However, after some time, she received a message from her husband and relatives about receiving a message that they had taken out a loan and did not return. They also received her morphed photos.

The sender of the message threatened to circulate her photos on social media platforms to defame her. According to police, the complainant woman had to return Rs 31,000 in a week after receiving a loan in her bank account.

Police register a case

Without wasting time, the victim woman approached the Kharghar police and registered a complaint. Meanwhile, the Kharghar police registered a case under section 500 of the IPC and sections 66 66 (C) and 67 of the IT Act against unidentified persons and started the investigation. A senior official from Kharghar police station said that they are also taking the help of the cyber cell of Navi Mumbai police.