Bhopal: Woman branded with hot iron rod, hubby, in-laws booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sukhi Sewaniya police of the city have registered a case of brutality against a man for allegedly branding his wife using a hot iron rod, the police said on Sunday. The kin of the man have also been booked for the offence, the police added. Station house officer of Sukhi Sewaniya police station VVS Sengar said that the victim woman had been identified as Lakshmibai (31). She is a housewife and stayed with her husband and in-laws in Ghatkhedi village of Sukhi Sewaniya.

Her husband Omprakash is an employee at a private firm. Few days back, Lakshmibai visited her native place without informing her husband and in-laws. Enraged, her husband, brother-in-law Kallu and mother in-law Mishri assaulted her when she returned and branded her using a hot iron rod.

When the neighbours heard the woman’s screams, they informed police of the same, after which cops rushed to the spot and referred the woman to a hospital in Vidisha for treatment. Meanwhile, her in-laws and husband fled from the spot. Police have launched a manhunt to nab all of them.