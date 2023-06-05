Bhopal: Woman booked for posing as gas victim, claiming compensation

File Pic | AFP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahjahanabad police have registered case against a woman for impersonating as a victim of Bhopal gas tragedy and taking compensation amount supposed to be given to actual victim, police said on Sunday.

The police added that the accused woman forged fake documents to claim compensation amount.

According to police, people who had fallen victim to Bhopal gas tragedy that took place on December 3, 1984, at union carbide factory were eligible to receive compensation amount.

A woman named Noor Bano was eligible for compensation. However, another woman posing as Bano forged documents and took Rs 35,000 supposed to be given to actual victim.

The matter came to light when the actual Noor Bano went to collect the compensation amount, and learnt that another woman had claimed it. Shahjahanabad police were informed who launched a probe into the matter.

