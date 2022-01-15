Bhopal: Woman arrested for selling fake gold, two still on the run

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Misrod police have arrested a woman accused of a racket involved in selling fake gold from Gandhinagar area on Saturday, said police. The gang of three ran the racket.

Misrod police station incharge Rasbihari Sharma told media that on December 23, a case came to light wherein a street food vendor was cheated by people who gave him fake gold.

On the same day, the case was registered against three and others for cheating victim Rajdhar and his friend Balram. It was alleged that the three unidentified persons including one woman had taken Rs 5 lakh and in return they had given fake gold to them.

The police conducted searchers and found no trace of the accused.

Recently, the police came to know that the suspected woman was seen in Gandhinagar area. The police raided the spot and arrested the woman. She told police that she is resident of Maharashtra and her other allies are also from Maharashtra and other states like Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

Sharma said woman told the police about the modus operandi. She said they target people who have less money and want to become rich in short time. They pose themselves labourers and spin a story that they got gold coins when they were digging and want to sell gold for medical emergency need.

As soon as the gang gets the amount, its members flee the spot giving after selling fake gold to the buyer. The police said two more accused are on the run.

