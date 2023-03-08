Bhopal: Wildlife experts to deliberate at international seminar in Kanha

Kanha Tiger Reserve |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day international seminar will be organised in Kanha to mark the completion of fifty years of Kanha Tiger Reserve. The seminar beginning from April 27 will be attended by some international wildlife experts who deliberate on Wild Life Conservation: Emerging Scenario, said a senior forest officer. Around 150 people from across India are expected to attend the seminar.

The international wildlife experts including George Schsallers from The USA have been invited, said the official. Schsallers has written a widely appreciated book Deer and Tiger by sitting in jungles of Kanha National Park in 1960. Likewise, Dr Claude Martin, who has done first ever research on Swamp Deer has also been invited, he said adding that as the two wildlife experts were too old, they would be requested to participate in the event virtually.

PCCF (Wildlife Madhya Pradesh) JS Chauhan, well known institutions from across the country would be invited.

