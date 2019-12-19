Bhopal: Why no action against Congress MLA Candidate in SC/ST Act, asks LoP

BHOPAL: Leader of Opposition in Assembly Gopal Bhargava, through a call attention motion, raised the issue of not arresting a Congress candidate Kamlesh Sahu, against whom the tehsildar had lodged a complaint under the SC/ST Act.

In reply to the statement, home minister Bala Bachchan said there was no evidence against Sahu, who was party candidate from Rehli assembly seat.

Nevertheless, Bhargava and former home minister Bhupendra Singh said the Congress candidates were given the right to fight with the people across the state.

The Speaker asked both Bachchan and Bhargava to discuss the matter. Bhargava alleged that the government was doing injustice to the SC/ST people and refused to discuss the matter.

‘Ruling party, Oppn must get same treatment’

Minister for General Administration Department, Govind Singh, said the members of the opposition should not be differentiated from those of their counterparts in the ruling party at any government function.

Singh made the above statement in reply to a question raised by an MLA Ashok Rohani. The legislator said he was neither invited to a function in Jabalpur nor his photograph was put up at the event.