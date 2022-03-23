Bhopal: Why EWS quota benefit not given to other candidates, HC to government

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur has issued notice to the state government and asked as to why the benefit of 10% reservation given to EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) was not being given to candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC category.

A petition has been filed by the Advocate Union for Democracy and Social Justice, an organisation of practicing lawyers, challenging the constitutional validity of notification related to 10% reservation to EWS category issued on July 2, 2019.

ìThe division bench of Justice Sujoy Pal and Justice Dwarkadhish heard the case. The bench has sought reply from state government before next hearing, which is on April 1,î said advocate Rameshwar Thakur, one of the petitioners.

According to petition, the notification for 10% reservation for EWS category is in violation of 103rd amendment of constitution. According to amendment, benefits of EWS category should be given to all the candidates on the basis of their economic status including SC, ST and OBC candidates, said Thakur.

The format for EWS reservation, issued by the state government states that who do not fall under SC, ST or OBC category are eligible.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:25 AM IST