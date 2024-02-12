Bhopal Weather Update: Rain, Hail Continue In State; Winds Blow At 50-74 km Per Hour In Several Parts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Light rain, hail with speedy wind blowing at the speed of 50 to 74 km per hour were recorded in many parts of state in last 24 hours. Besides, sharp rise in day temperature was recorded across the state. Seoni recorded wind speed of 74 km per hour while Balaghat recorded 52 km/ph and Mandla recorded 43 kmph.

Similarly, Jabalpur recorded wind speed of 30 km per hour, Shahdol recorded velocity of 28 km/ph and Singrauli recorded wind speed of 25 km per hour.

Bhopal recorded a rise of 3 degrees in day temperature and settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 13.4 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a rise of 3 degrees in day temperature and settled at 28.6 degrees Celsius. Narmadapuram recorded 4.9-degrees rise in day temperature.

Jabalpur recorded rise of 5.7 degrees, Umaria recorded 4.7- degree rise and Sidhi recorded rise of 4.2 degrees. Moderate thunderstorm with lightning and hail is likely to continue in Chhindwara, Seoni, Shahdol, Umaria( Bandhavgarh) & Anuppur (Amarkantak). Light thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur in North-East Betul, East Narmadapuram (Pachmarhi), North Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat, Sidhi and Singrauli.