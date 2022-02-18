Bhopal: We will move higher court, say seven convicts

BHOPAL: Convicted in connection with the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, several SIMI operatives on Friday said they would move higher court to challenge the judgment and that they had no regrets and felt no sorry as they were not involved in any such blast. Of the 49 convicted in Ahmedabad blasts case, 11 are connected to MP. Of them, 10 have been awarded death penalty and one has been sentenced to life. As per jail officials, 7 convicts of the blast case are serving life term in Bhopal Central Jail. Kamruddin Chaand Nagori, Amil Parvez, Safdar Nagori, all three are from MP; the two brothers Shivali and Shardul are from Kerala and Hafiz from Karnataka who are said to be SIMI operatives have been awarded death penalty. Ansar, also in Central Jail here, has been awarded life sentence.

Bhopal Central Jail jailer Priyadarshan Shrivastava said, "These seven are in Bhopal Central Jail for the past 13 years and the court had sentenced them to life imprisonment on May 27, 2017 in connection with a case reported in Indore." He said when the judgment delivered on Friday was conveyed to them they said neither they had any regret nor would they say sorry as they were not involved in the blasts and they would challenge the judgment.

The Jailer said that the Ahmadabad Court also gave death sentences to four more persons from MP - Amin Sheikh, Mohammad Mobin, Mohammad Ali Ansari and Mohammad Safiq Ansari. They are, however, not in MP jails.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:36 PM IST