Bhopal: Water quality test of 85 rivers, tributaries underway

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The water quality test of 85 rivers and their tributaries is being carried out by Environment Department in Madhya Pradesh. In the last one- and-a-half years, water quality analysis was done by collecting 12,357 water samples from major rivers, their tributaries, lakes, dams, ponds, ground water sources and drains, according to state government officials.

Environment Minister Hardeep Singh Dung informed that continuous monitoring is being done to protect natural water sources from pollution.

The assessment and classification of water quality of the rivers of the state is done on the basis of standard set by Central Pollution Control Board.

Among 85 rivers of state whose water quality is being carried out include Ajnal, Anas, Angred, Asan, Bes, Barren, Bawanganga, Bebas, Betwa, Bichiya, Bihar, Borar, Besali, Chambal, Chamla, Chilar, Chakrar, Choral, Chhota Tawa, Choti Kali Sindh, Chaupan, Denwa, Deb, Dhasan, Gambhir, Goi, Gopad, Gaur, Gunaur, Hathni, Deer, Jamar, Jamuni, Johila, Kachan, Kali Sindh, Kanhan, Kariyari, Katni, Ken, Kewai, Khan, Khuj, Kshipra, Kunda, Kurail, Kaliasot, Maan, Machna, Mahanadi, Maheshwari, Mahi, Maleni, Mandakini, Maiar, Murna, Narmada, Newaj, Newar, Pariyat, Parvati, Pench, Quarry, Rihand, Sugar, Conch, Saraswati, Satak, Oyster, Sivan, Sher, Shivana, Silgi, Simrar, Sindh, Sonar, Son, Sukhad, Satna, Sarfa, Tamiya, Tapti, Tons, Umrar and Wainganga.

According to Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), water quality of Chambal, Khan, Kshipra, Mandakini rivers was not found satisfactory per report of February 2022.

Chambal river has zero dissolved oxygen (standard 4mg/litre) while Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) is 10 (standard is 3mg/litre).

Similarly, Khan river has zero dissolved oxygen while BOD is 27. In Kshipra river, dissolved oxygen is 7.8 and BOD is 4. Mandakini riverís dissolved oxygen is 7.7 and BOD is 4.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:52 PM IST