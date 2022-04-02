Bhopal: Heatwave intensifies, Khandwa, Khargone record 43 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Yellow alert has been issued for heat wave in the state. Twenty two districts recorded maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Khandwa and Khargone recorded 43 degrees Celsius, which was highest in the state.

According to meteorological department, districts that are likely to experience heat wave are Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Rajgarh, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Shajapur in next 24 hours. The districts that reeled under heat wave in last 24 hours were Rewa, Satna, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Sagar, Damoh, Ratlam.

On Saturday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, which was 3.5 degrees above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius. Its minimum temperature was 22.9 degrees Celsius.

A trough/wind discontinuity from the cyclonic circulation over east of Uttar Pradesh is extending up to north interior Karnataka across Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana. Cyclonic circulation is over north Bangladesh and adjoining areas. Isolated light rain occurred over east Bihar, south interior Karnataka and parts of coastal Karnataka. Heat wave occurred in east Madhya Pradesh.

ALSO READ Indore: Case against Congress leader for open display of arms during procession

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:33 PM IST