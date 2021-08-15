Bhopal: Villages affected by floods every year will be shifted to higher places, says CM

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Saturday the villages which are affected by floods every year in the state will be shifted to higher places and that new houses will be approved at higher places for the families whose houses have been damaged by floods, as per official information. CM said this while virtually reviewing the district-wise relief and rehabilitation works in the flood affected areas from his residence.

CM said, “Work of relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood affected areas should be completed on a war footing. The work of installation of power system, supply of edible items, restoration of infrastructure, assessment of damaged crops and survey of collapsed houses should be taken up on top priority.”

The CM said he himself would visit the flood affected region and contact the affected families.

Union minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia also attended the meeting.

Members of the task force constituted for floods in the state, ministers in-charge of districts and members of crisis management committees also attended the meeting virtually.

The CM said relief should be provided to each of those who have suffered losses. At the same time, it is also necessary that the name of any ineligible should not be included in the relief and rehabilitation work. There should be transparency in the entire process. Those involved in any irregularity will not be spared.

Cm said a central team would visit the area on August 16 to assess the damage caused by heavy rains and floods.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 12:04 AM IST