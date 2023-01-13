Bhopal: VHP alleges Congress for dividing country through Bharat Jodo Yatra

VHP Leader Surendra Jain |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) central joint general secretary Surendra Jain, on Friday, alleged Congress for dividing the country through Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Jain, in a statement, said that people should remember that Congress has a heinous history of spreading hatred, dividing the society and causing massacres. Instead of blaming Hindu organisations, they should apologise for the great sins committed by the Congress to break the country.

Jain recalled that the Moplas, who killed 20,000 Hindus in Malabar, Kerala in 1920 due to the Khilafat movement, were not only promoted by the Congress, but declared them freedom fighters, even after 70 years of independence. Pensions were given to the families, the VHP leader added.

In 1948, it was this Congress that committed the heinous crime of attacking thousands of Chitpavan Brahmins, brutally killing hundreds and burning many Sangh workers alive by making baseless and false allegations against the Sangh for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

It is a well-known fact that in the 1980s, the Congress was responsible for giving rise to the Khalistani terror that was responsible for the killing of more than 22,000 Hindus and the displacement of lakhs of Hindus. Evidence is now being found that in 1984 more than 20,000 innocent Sikhs were mercilessly murdered at the behest of the Congress. Congress has been doing the work of honouring the terrorists who mercilessly killed hundreds of Hindus and made lakhs of refugees in the Kashmir Valley, Jain added.

Even today, be it the "Tukde Tukde Gang" or the "Sar Tan Se Juda Karne Wale Gang" who spread hatred, they all work on the instigation of Congress leaders. How can lawyers associated with Congress stand with Love Jihadis and terrorists without asking the Congress leaders?, VHP joint general secretary added.