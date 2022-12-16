Bhopal Van Vihar submits master plan to CZA to bring giraffe, zebra from South Africa

Van Vihar National Park Bhopal |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Van Vihar National Park is working on the ambitious plan to bring three Giraffes and five Zebras. The authorities have already submitted a master plan to Central Zoo Authority (CZA). A whopping sum of around Rs 1.5 crore will be spent to bring Zebra and Giraffe from South Africa.

The authorities of Van Vihar National Park are hopeful that within a month, CZA would give a green signal to their master plan following which necessary further steps would be taken.

As Patna Zoo is also in the process of bringing Zebra and Giraffe from South Africa, the Bhopal Van Vihar authorities are also trying to join hands with them to facilitate the translocation of the South Africa to the country.

The Bhopal park would go ahead single handedly if working with Patna zoo doesn’t not materializes. Sources at Van Vihar said that Giraffe and Zebra will be flown from South Africa to India.

Van Vihar National Park director of Padampriya Balakrishnan told Free Press that master layout plan has been given to Central Zoo Authority and on getting approval from it, animal procurement process will begin. Giraffe will be kept at Van Vihar Zoo facility. Zebra’s will be kept in enclosure for public view. If the plan is approved, Van Vihar will be the first zoo in the Madhya Pradesh to house Giraffe, said the director.

It was during the Wild Life Week in October when forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah while addressing a programme had announced the plan to bring Giraffe here at Van Vihar National Park.

