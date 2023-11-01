Bhopal: UP teen rescued by railway police, had left home to become cricketer

General Railway Police | Representatve pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government Railway Police (GRP) reunited a 13-year-old boy from Kanpur with his parents on Tuesday. The teenager boy had fled home and was heading to Mumbai by train to become a cricketer. He was noticed by co-passengers, who, unable to spot his guardian, informed Bhopal GRP. The boy was questioned by GRP at Bhopal railway station and was counselled. He was then sent back to his parents in UP. The teenager was sent back to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, along with three GRP personnel.

GRP TI Zaheer Khan told Free Press that the boy was impressed by star cricketer Yashaswi Jaiswal who won accolades for his performance in Indian Premiere League. Jaiswal who also belongs to UP had struggled hard during his stay in Mumbai.

The boy, feeling neglected by his parents, who are government employees, was searching for best cricket academies in India on the internet. He came across one such cricket academy in Mumbai and decided to work as daily wager in Mumbai to earn a living and then undergo training at the academy to become cricketer like Jaiswal.

On Tuesday, the boy was spotted by passengers as he shuttled from one coach to another. The Bhopal GRP were informed who took him into their custody as soon as the train reached Bhopal railway station. He was counselled.

The GRP officials then contacted an NGO in Bhopal, which has taken up the responsibility to convince child’s parents to let him pursue his passion with studies.