Bhopal: Unidentified person booked for hurting religious sentiments on social media

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified person was booked by Talaiya police for hurting religious sentiments through social media posts. The complainant Munawwar Ali Khan told police that in a WhatsApp group, he found messages where the accused had used insulting remarks about a religion.

The message was provocative and police said they have booked the accused under Section 153 A of IPC. Sub inspector (SI) Mithilesh Tripathi said the mobile number of the accused was with them, but they have yet to ascertain his identity. He said remarks used in the post were provocative and could have hurt religious sentiments.