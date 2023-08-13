 Bhopal: Under Construction Kolar 6-Lane Project Under Lens
Bhopal: Under Construction Kolar 6-Lane Project Under Lens

90 Road Accidents, 4 Fatalities But No FIR So Far: Congress

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Bhopal: Under Construction Kolar 6-Lane Project Under Lens | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress media cell vice president Avinish Bundela, and party spokesman Amitabh Agnihotri said 90 road accidents and 4 deaths have taken place on unders construction Kolar 6-lane road but so far no FIR has been registered against the construction company.

Alleging  irregularities in construction of 6-lane road, the Congress leaders addressing media persons at PCC on Sunday, said from Kolar Guest House to ‘Gol Jod’ via Sarvdharm bridge, road  is 32 meter wide but its width has increased to 45 mt at Gol Jod and constructions is done as per.

“The residents are facing problems due to damage to water pipelines, sewer lines and power cables.

Some had even got the court's stay order and the court had been instructed to constitute a committee of BMC, revenue and PWD to look into the matter, however, the collector has not constituted a committee yet.

“Over 500 trees were cut for road widening, roads and nullah are being constructed above the house floor level. Power supply cables are being shifted very closed to houses.

Notification was not published for claim and objections. No reply is being given to legal notice. Around 5000 slums dwellers were rendered jobless,” said the party leaders. Even after notifying Kolar police with evidence, FIR has not been lodged against the construction company, they added.  

