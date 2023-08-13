Bhopal: Criminal Laws Outdated, Revamp Was Long Overdue According To Legal Experts

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the legal fraternity in the city say that the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act are out of date and revamping them is the need of the hour.

They say that over the past one century, crimes and criminals have changed and so a change in the laws which deal with criminal trials and prescribe penalties also deserve to be overhauled.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha to replace the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act in the monsoon session of the Parliament. The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) Bill, 2023, seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act, respectively.

Advocate Anil Bhargava told the Free Press that the changes were long overdue. The IPC was drafted in 1860 and the CrPC in 1973. “The nature of crimes, the modes of committing crime, the definitions of what constitutes a crime - all have changed in the past 160 years since the IPC was codified,” he said, adding that there was nothing like cyber crime in 1860 or even in 1960.

According to Bhargava, it is also not wrong to say that the three acts symbolised slavery. “They were drafted by our British rulers and though changes were made in them from time to time, their basic structure remained the same,” he said.

The lawyer, however, said that the impact of the new laws will take years to become visible. “They will become operational from the date of their promulgation. Trials that had commenced earlier will continue under the older laws,” he said adding that “the name changes nothing. But if it can give political mileage to the government, there is no harm in it,” he said.

Anil Pare, a retired district and sessions judge, told Free Press that he was yet to study a draft of the bills seeking to replace the old codes with the new ones, however, from what he has read in newspapers he feels that the changes were needed.

He said that the pendency of cases is a major issue in India. “Cases are pending for years and decades. If the new code lays down a deadline of three years for disposal of criminal cases, it would be good for the accused as well as the complainants in such cases,” Pare said. Prof. Mona Purohit, Dean, Faculty of Law, Barkatullah University said that it was the right and a good step. “The older acts had grown stale. Things have changed a lot since then. We need to redefine crimes and evidence and everything else,” she said.

She , however,said that the change may pose problems to the students appearing in competitive examinations for admission to law courses. “They will suddenly have new sections to learn,” she said. Social activist Prarthana Mishra said capital punishment can’t stop rapes. She said Madhya Pradesh already has a law which make gang-rapes and rapes of minors punishable with death. However, the state is ranked No. 1 in rapes.

“Our aim should be to curb crimes instead of changing names only. I think Section 354 should be tightened to stop crime against women,” she said.

