Bhopal: Unauthorised Parking Lots Thrive In City As BMC Turns Blind Eye

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite numerous complaints, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has failed to take concrete action against illegal parking operators in the city. Notified BMC parking spaces in prime locations like New Market, MP Nagar, Bittan Market, and Boat Club have been allotted, but unauthorized parking lots are being operated in these areas and parking charges are being illegally collected from motorists.

Even with a multi-level parking available, operators are illegally allowing vehicles to park in surrounding areas, including in front of the TT Nagar police station, and charging fees. Many operators who have been awarded tenders for notified parking lots have allegedly expanded their jurisdiction area illegally and are collecting fees from commuters. Mayor-in-Council member Ravindra Yati accepted the prevalence of the illegal practice and said, “The illegal parking areas are being run in the name of notified BMC parking lots but the civic body has not given any tender for collecting vehicle parking charges from these spaces.

An investigation is underway regarding the tender for the New Market parking lot, and the tender for the premium parking lot at New Market was recently cancelled. Leader of Opposition Sabista Zaki said that "BMC issues tenders for specific locations, not entire areas, but contractors expand their jurisdiction arbitrarily and collect charges from vehicles parked in areas beyond their authority, which is illegal. Such practice is on the rise in Bhopal."

41 BMC parking lots —

Vijay Stambh (New Market premium parking), Machhli Market (Itwara), Sadar Manzil, Mufti House, Old Bijli Ghar(Jumerati), Hotel Hilton King (Moti Masjisd), Indian Coffee House(Link Road no-1), Bittan Market(wine shop), Chhapan Bhog(10-No market), Johari Brother (10 no-market), Bittan Market (Sabbji mandi), Dussehra Maidan (Bittan Market), Vikramadiya College, Tapara wala (MP Nagar), Mansarover complex (MP Nagar zone-2), Pragati Petrol pump( MP Nagar zone-2), Sargam Talkies(MP Nagar zone-2), Patidar Studio(MP Nagar zone-2), KK Plaza(MP Nagar zone-2), Vishal Mega mart(MP Nagar zone-1), Dabang Dunia to Chevrolet service centre(MP Nagar zone-1), Central Bank of India(MP Nagarzone-1), Axis bank (MP Nagar-1), ICIC bank(MP Nagar-1), Gurudev Gupta Chowraha to Vidya Bharati(MP Nagar-1), Chaudhary classes (MP Nagar-1), Manohar Sweets(MP Nagar-1) District court(unionbank), KV School(Maida Mill), BDA parking(ISBT), Sair Sapata, Boat club, GTB Complex.