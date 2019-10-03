Bhopal: Umang Singhar Vs Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: A few weeks back Singhar had launched a tirade against Singh, dubbing the ex-CM as a blackmailer who was allegedly behind rampant illegal mining and illicit liquor trade in MP.

He had also accused Singh of trying to destabilize the Kamal Nath government by establishing self as parallel power centre and running the government from behind the curtains.

While Singh had stopped short of reacting to Singhar’s diatribe, he had said that anyone indulging in indiscipline should be dealt sternly by the party. The matter was referred later by Congress national president Sonia Gandhi to the central party disciplinary committee.