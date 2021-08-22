Bhopal: Two undertrials escape from Maihar sub-jail

BHOPAL: Two undertrials escaped from Maihar sub-jail in Satna on Saturday. Guard on duty fired in the air but failed to deter the two. On being informed, collector Ajay Katesariya and SP Singh inspected the jail.

SP Dhramveer Singh Yadav told Free Press that Upendra Rawat and Shivam Rawat were sent to jail on theft charges on August 12. A woman jail guard on duty tried to stop them but in vain. In a bid to deter their escape bid, she also fired in the air but failed to stop them from scaling 20-feet wall. He said that a probe had been ordered and all those who helped the duo in escaping would face the music. Later, a CCTV footage of the two undertrials running in the market too went viral. Maihar police have launched a manhunt to arrest the two. Sources said that sub-jail houses around 200 prisoners against sanctioned strength of 120.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 02:07 AM IST