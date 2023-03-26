Bhopal: Two students booked for assaulting fellow examinee at exam centre

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahjahanabad police have registered a case against two students of Class 12 for assaulting a student, their fellow examinee, at Cambridge School on Saturday, the police said.

Shahjahanabad police station incharge Sourabh Pandey said that the complainant (17) was a student of Class 12 who studied at a private school in Bhopal. He had gone to the Cambridge School on Friday to take the CBSE accounts exam.

Inside the examination hall, he was asking answers to certain questions in the paper from a girl sitting close to him. During this, another student sitting in the next row, identified as Ishanjeet Singh, interrupted him and told him not to talk to the girl. The complainant protested, after which Singh threw a pencil at him.

After the exam concluded, Singh and another of his accomplice, identified as Deepak Ketmaal, began assaulted him with a iron rod on his head, following which he began bleeding profusely. In the meanwhile, the complainant’s friends Parth and Sharad intervened and pacified the matter. The accused duo also threatened the complainant with dire consequences, after which he approached Shahjahanabad police and lodged a complaint against them.