 Bhopal: BJP chief JP Nadda, with wife, performs ‘bhoomi pujan’ of new BJP state office
While addressing the BJP workers, he said, "I am sure BJP will win 200 of 230 seats in upcoming MP Assembly election."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National President JP Nadda laid foundation stone of the new BJP state office in Bhopal on Sunday afternoon.

Nadda with wife Mallika, CM Chouhan with wife Sadhna and BJP MP President VD Sharma along with his wife, performed rituals.

Following this, Nadda will address Booth Presidents at Motilal Nehru Stadium.

In the morning, Nadda also joined PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' along with CM Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. While addressing the BJP workers, he said, "I am sure BJP will win 200 of 230 seats in upcoming MP Assembly election."

MP: Why is BJP chief JP Nadda's Madhya Pradesh visit crucial?
