Bhopal: Two more cheetahs released into the wild of Kuno National Park

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two more Namibian cheetahs were released into the wild of Kuno National Park, Sheopur on Wednesday evening. They were caught from the enclosure and released into the wild under the watchful eyes of senior officers. They have joined two other cheetahs which were released into the wild on March 11. With this, four cheetahs are now moving in the wild of Kuno National Park.

Park authorities said that two more cheetahs-Elton and Freddie- were released into the wild. Both are male cheetahs and released into the wild at 6.30 pm.

Earlier, it was on March 11 that two cheetahs-Oban and Asha-were released into the wild. Sources in Kuno National Park told Free Press that authorities were making tireless efforts from two days to catch both the cheetahs-Elton and Freddie- but to no avail. It was on Wednesday evening that they were caught from the big enclosure and released into the wild.

The officials of Kuno National Park are excited that now four cheetahs have been released into the wild. In the coming days, decision to release four other Namibian cheetahs, who have long ago completed their quarantine and stay period in big enclosures, could be taken in the following days.

The two earlier released cheetahs- Oban and Asha- have aptly got adapted to the wild conditions. They are making regular kills to survive on their own. This has left Kuno officials happy. Inspired by their success, the decision was taken to release two more cheetahs. A dedicated team of forest officials are keeping a close watch on the movement of cheetahs. These officials follow cheetahs by jeeps and are equipped with modern equipment. Notably, eight Namibian cheetahs were brought to Kuno National Park and released into enclosures on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.