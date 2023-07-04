Bhopal: Two Booked For Opening Bank A/C Using Other’s Documents

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahpura police have registered a case against two persons for opening the bank account of a man using his documents and making several transactions through it, police said on Monday. According to Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria, complainant Manish Tripathi is resident of Green City Colony of Gulmohar in Trilanga locality. Two of his acquaintances Prachi Khandelwal and Sandeep Khandelwal offered to open a restaurant in partnership with him in March 2023. After this, the duo demanded Tripathi’s documents, which he gave them readily.

A little later, they opened a bank account in Tripathi’s name without informing him and made transactions. Later, when Tripathi received several calls for making payment to some merchants, he learnt of the incident. On Sunday, he approached Shahpura police and lodged a complaint against the accused under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC.