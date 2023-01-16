Bhopal: Two arrested for snatching woman’s phone, withdrawing money from her account

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bajaria police station staff have arrested two cyber fraudsters from New Delhi for taking away woman’s mobile phone and withdrawing money from her account, the police said.

Bajaria police station incharge Anil Singh Mourya said that the complainant, Nidhi Vyas (42), a resident of Kolar Road, had approached them on January 1. Vyas had stated in her complaint that she had applied for a job online. The person concerned whom she had spoken to called her in front of Galaxy Hospital and ran away with the phone. Later, Rs 1 lakh were withdrawn from her bank account, after which she approached police.

The police registered a complaint and began investigation. They learnt about the location of accused Jaiprakash Pathak and Abhishek Gupta and arrested them from Delhi.

They told police that they used to lure people into working online and used to ask them to open two separate bank accounts. They then used to ask for their Aadhaar card and voter ID, after procuring which, they used to purchase SIM cards through the same.

Then, they used to link SIM card numbers with the bank accounts and then procure victim’s User ID, mail ID and bank account ID, through which they used to transfer the money lying in victim’s bank account to the new bank account and break all contact with them.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)