Bhopal: Truth can be removed from history books, not from films

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film critic Ajit Rai has said that truth can be removed from history books but not from films. Rai was delivering a lecture organised by Public Relation Society of India Bhopal Chapter on Sunday to mark National Public Relations Day. He said, “Whatever filmmakers make, there is a sense of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in it but it collides with boundaries of nation.” The lecture was themed on the subject of G20 and Indian values from the perspective of public relations. Senior journalist Mukesh Bhardwaj spoke on G20 and Indian values. “We are passing through difficult times in which keeping calm seems to be the better option.

Man is caught in the crisis of identity. Individuals in India are still struggling with religion, caste and class system,” he added. Artist and writer Om Katare said, “Theatre is a genre, which works to connect people and values.” Senior journalist Girija Shankar said the basic concept of G20 and Indian values were the same. The PRSI Bhopal Chapter released a public relations souvenir on G20 and Indian values.

A felicitation function was also held in which people who have done exemplary work in the field of public relations and journalism were felicitated. They included additional director, Public Relations, Suresh Chandra Gupta, senior journalists Dinesh Gupta, Shravani Sarkar and Shruti Tomar.

