Bhopal: Tribal artists to beautify CM Rise Schools

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Tribal Affairs is going to organise a tribal artists' workshop for CM Rise schools’ beautification at Academy of Administration in the city on Thursday.

The aim of this workshop is to give priority to tribal art in beautification work of CM Rise Schools and show its wider glimpse. For this, artists of local Gond, Baiga and Bhil tribes have been identified from the districts of different CM Rise Schools in the state, says an official from the department.

Administrative officers, architects, art experts, principals and builders related to building construction will also participate in this workshop. There will be discussion on tribal art based beautification of CM Rise Schools.

Besides, experts from different fields will share the concept, plan with these artists about the tribal art that can be painted in the buildings of CM Rise Schools. With this, a better understanding will be developed among the tribal artists about building construction and their art will emerge in a better way.

There will be a presentation of tribal artists from different districts after discussion with administrative officials, architects, art experts and principals.

This brainstorming will bring forth new ideas and suggestions for the beautification of schools, which will be combined into a template and design manual. It will be adopted for the beautification of various CM Rise schools so that the exquisite and unique glimpse of tribal art can be seen on them, he said.