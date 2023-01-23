Bhopal: ‘Treat victims of domestic violence with sensitivity’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day state-level workshop on domestic violence organised by the State Woman and Child Development Department began in the city on Monday.

Commissioner Dr Ramrao Bhonsle directed to examine the cases afresh to provide benefits to the victim under the Domestic Violence Assistance Scheme, as well as to the administrators of the One Stop Centre to resolve the case with sensitivity.

About the purpose of the workshop, Additional Director Rajpal Kaur said that the master trainers trained in the workshop have to train the participants of the districts at the workshop to be organised in division and provide protection to women using the provisions mentioned under the Protection of Domestic Violence Act.

Ingender Help’s Rimjhin Jain talked about inter-departmental coordination. Joint Director Vishal Nadkarni said that the victims of domestic violence should be treated with sensitivity and all necessary help should be provided to her at the earliest.

