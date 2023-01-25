Bhopal: Traffic diversion in view of Republic Day Parade

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic will remain diverted in various localities of the city on Thursday, owing to the parade being organised at the Lal Parade ground on the occasion of Republic Day.

Two and four-wheeler commuters heading towards Bharat Talkies from Roshanpura square will be able to pass through Banganga square, Khatlapura, PHQ and Lily talkies to reach their destination. Mini buses and other buses going to bus stand and Bhopal junction railway station will be able to pass through Apex bank, Link road number 1, board office square, DB mall, press complex, BSNL trijunction, KV number 1, Maida mill square and Prabhat Square to meet their destination.

The entry of heavy vehicles shall be prohibited in the city from morning 6 am onwards. All the heavy vehicles heading towards Hoshangabad and Raisen from Indore and Rajgarh will be able to pass through the Khajuri bypass road, Lambakheda bypass and Patel Nagar bypass to connect to 11 mill road and reach their destination. The heavy vehicles, however, will be allowed inside the city after 12 pm on Thursday.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)