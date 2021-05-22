Bhopal: Tough process for booking slot stops vaccination in rural areas, only urban people above 18 years of age getting inoculated

BHOPAL: More than 2.50 crore people of above 18 years cannot be vaccinated in rural areas.

A fortnight has passed since the vaccination drive began, but, because of tough process for booking a slot, they could not be inoculated.

Nearly 3.24 crore youths of above 18 years are yet to be given the jab. The process for booking a slot for the shot is so difficult that many of them cannot do it.

Only those who have smart phones or internet connections can book a slot for inoculation.

Educated youths in cities are facing hassles in booking the slot. Therefore, it can be easily imagined the difficulties the youths in rural areas are facing in doing that.