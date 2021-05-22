Bhopal: Asha workers demand FIR against people threatening them during field visits

BHOPAL: Asha workers are upset over the treatment they are getting during their field visits. At some places villagers do not allow them to enter their area while at other places they abuse and ill treat the Asha workers when they ask the villagers to get vaccinated.

Irritated over the treatment they faced, the MP Asha Usha Sahyogini Karyakarta Sanghthan has demanded that FIR (First Information Report) should be filed in such cases to deter the antisocial elements.

Several videos of people abusing and ill-treating Asha workers have gone viral on various social media platforms. A team of Asha and other health workers were chased away from Niaoni village in Chanderi district.

In another incident, Asha workers were ill-treated and threatened in a village near Khawasa in Seoni district. Similar reports have also arrived from villages near Phanda in Bhopal and several other parts of the state.