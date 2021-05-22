Indore: 2 women among 3 in custody for leaking army information to Pakistan agencies via social media in Mhow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh police on Friday said that two women and a man were taken into custody after they were allegedly found to be honey-trapped by Pakistan agencies on social media and passed information to them.

The accused are being questioned by the army, police officers, and other agencies on suspicion of collecting army information and sending it to Pakistan. After questioning the suspects, Indore Inspector General of Police (IGP) Harinarayanachari Mishra conducted a meeting of police officers in the DIG office on Friday night and discussed the possible aspects.

IGP Mishra said, "Two women and one man, who are local residents of Mhow, are being interrogated. Information is being revealed and data of social media accounts is being recovered. We can say anything only after the entire facts come to light."

According to sources, electronic and other devices have been found from the three people detained for questioning, which are under investigation.

Investigating agencies suspect that women were sending military information to Pakistan through a social media account as military activities are conducted in the military headquarter of Mhow and the army training centre is also established there.