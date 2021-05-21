Madhya Pradesh: Two women in Mhow being interrogated by intel agencies for espionage

Mhow: Sleuths of multiple central intelligence agencies are interrogating two women named Kausar Khan and Hina Khan, residents of Lakshmi Vihar Colony of Gawli Palasiya village for the last three days, on suspicion that they were spying for an enemy country.
The matter came in the public domain on Friday, after which the media persons reached the house of those girls in the afternoon. However, no one was allowed to meet them as the house was guarded by local police - one sub-inspector, one ASI and two constables.
According to the sources, Army intelligence personnel had found them clicking pictures of the Military Hospital and other army buildings situated near Mall Road in Mhow. The local police were informed and both of them were taken into custody.
As per the sources, police and army authorities were surprised when they found sensitive information in their mobile phones, after which they were taken to their house where they found some sensitive documents.
Officers of five agencies have landed in Mhow and are investigating the case.
ASP (rural) Puneet Gehlot said that the whole case was being investigated by national agencies and he was not aware of anything about the case.
Chand Khan, father of the two women was in the army and after retiring, he had joined SBI as a security guard till he died five years back. The family is a native of Bicholi village near Mhow and they had constructed the present house about ten years ago.
Hina had also worked as a casual employee in the MPEB and had left the job two years back after working there for six months.