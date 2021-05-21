Madhya Pradesh: Two women in Mhow being interrogated by intel agencies for espionage

Mhow: Sleuths of multiple central intelligence agencies are interrogating two women named Kausar Khan and Hina Khan, residents of Lakshmi Vihar Colony of Gawli Palasiya village ​for the last three days, on suspicion that they were spying for an enemy country.

The matter ​came in the public domain on Friday, after which the media persons reached the house of those girls in the afternoon. However, no one was allowed to meet them as the house was guarded by local police - one ​s​ub-​inspector, one ASI and two constables​.​

According to the sources, Army intelligence personnel had found them clicking pictures of ​the ​Military Hospital and other army buildings situated near Mall Road in Mhow. The local police were informed and both of them were taken into custody.