Bhopal: Timely tipoff would have made a seizure of Rs 3.86 crore, claims EoW

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Timely tipoff would have made a seizure of Rs 3.86 crore, said EoW officials to Free Press, here on Thursday, who raided DME upper division clerk's resident.

A tipoff was given to the agency that the UDC is having disappropriate property against his known income, officials claimed further.

The EOW sleuths raided the house of assistant grade II posted in medical education directorate Hero Keswani Bhopal, situated in Bairagarh area on Wednesday morning.

The team faced high drama when they reached the house. The accused tried to commit suicide by drinking some poisonous substance in front of the team.

He was admitted to the Hamidia hospital and is in hospital in police custody.

Director general of EOW, Ajay Sharma told Free Press that in the raid, cash amount of Rs 86,73,500 was found kept in the bags; additional gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh.

“The team has seized a huge amount of papers, bills, and documents to show their investment and also their money transactions. The police have also found two bank accounts, but the family is not cooperating in the investigations”, the DG added.

Superintendent of police Rajesh Mishra added that the accused had purchased the property in the name of his wife, who is a homemaker. The elder son is working in a private company and his younger son has recently got a government job.

“The house in which the raid was conducted was worth more than Rs 1.50 crore, it is a luxurious house, it is having expensive decorative items”, the SP added.

Sources to the investigations informed that recently the accused had done a deal of more than Rs 3 crore, and the police have seized the papers of such deal.

“If the tipoff had reached earlier the police would have seized Rs 3.86 crore in cash”, said the source.

The investigation team is still clueless about the source of income of his huge property.

“In a primary investigation we are eyeing on the affiliation given by the department to run the courses like nursing and other paramedical courses”, sources added.

It is also informed that if the accused had earned money from illegal sources, the other staff including his senior officers and other staff would have also filled pockets.

Whereas the EOW sleuths are waiting for the accused to get discharged from the hospital and after questioning, action will be taken accordingly.