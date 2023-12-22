 Bhopal: Three Get 4-Year RI In For Malpractice In Police Constable Recruitment Test
Bhopal: Three Get 4-Year RI In For Malpractice In Police Constable Recruitment Test

The CBI filed a charge sheet against Dadhibal Singh and Sunil Kumar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 05:07 AM IST
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Judge, CBI, Gwalior has sentenced three, including beneficiary candidate Dadhibal Singh, impersonator Sunil Kumar and middleman Vijay Tamre, to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 14,100 each in a case related to Police Constable Recruitment Test-2012, conducted by VYAPAM, the officials said on Thursday.

Earlier, a case was registered in Kotwali Morena Police Station against the accused. It was alleged that the photograph and signature of candidate Dadhibal Singh on the admit card was not matching with the appearance and signature of the person who was actually appearing in the PCRT- 2012 examination held in September 2012.

On questioning, the examinee Sunil Kumar, admitted that he was appearing in the said examination in place of actual candidate in lieu of Rs 3,000.  The CBI filed a charge sheet against Dadhibal Singh and Sunil Kumar. Further investigation was kept open against others.  

During further investigation, the role of one more accused Vijay Tamre also surfaced in the alleged matter. The CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet in 2019. The Trial Court found the said accused guilty and convicted them.

