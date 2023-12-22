Bhopal: Absence Of Traffic Cops During Peak Hours Adds To Chaos

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal traffic police are often seen discharging duties for recovering fines for violations like not wearing helmet and fastening seat belt, however, they are nowhere to be seen when major squares and junctions of the city are dealing with traffic snarls during the peak hours. A majority of the crowded city localities often face traffic gridlocks during the peak hours, some of which are Karond square, Roshanpura square, Prabhat square and Chunabhatti square, where the traffic police often mount barricades for recovering fines.

No sooner do the peak hours kick in, the traffic police go missing. The situation has come to such a pass that road rage incidents are reported every now and then on such junctions due to absence of traffic police personnel. On some occasions, women traffic police personnel are deployed there, who end up paying no heed to the traffic snarls.

The latest of such incidents was observed on Wednesday in light of the putla dehen programme, when vehicles cropped up on Roshanpura square in huge numbers. It took almost an hour for the traffic gridlocks to subside. Meanwhile, the traffic police turned a blind eye to the plight of the commuters. The traffic police also claim to have cracked down on no parking and unauthorised parking, but in stark contrast to their claims, traffic snarls often prevail on Govindpura turning, where the city buses are parked in a haphazard manner. The Anand Nagar square of the city also shares a similar ordeal, where the traffic cops are seen witnessing the chaos with folded hands. Apart from this, the persons crossing the road when the signal turns green has invited scores of accidents recently and reminders to traffic police fall on deaf ears.

Efforts on to mitigate traffic snarls: DCP (traffic)

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Padm Vilochan Shukla said that recently, the traffic gridlocks prevailed in the city due to increased VIP movement. He added that despite less police personnel in the Bhopal traffic police force, efforts are on to ensure a smooth commute.