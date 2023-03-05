Bhopal: Three-day 7th International Dharma Dhamma Conference ends

Bhopal: Seventh International Dharma-Dhamma Conference ended on Sunday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 50 scholars presented research papers on Eastern Humanism in the New Era at the valedictory session of Seventh International Dharma-Dhamma Conference on Sunday. It was organised by Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic Studies and India Foundation. It was organised by Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic Studies and India Foundation.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia through his video message said that the whole world was looking at India. There are many similarities between Sanatana Dharma and Buddhism. He said that air routes were prepared keeping the Buddhist circuit at the core to promote Buddhist tourism.

Professor Chirapat Prapadyavidya from Silpakoron University, Thailand, has said that there is a stupa similar to Sanchi in Thailand which is being renovated. Professor Godavrish Mishra of Nalanda Central University said that the British translated Manusmriti as per their convenience and used it to divide Hindus. He explained that there is no difference between Arya and Dravida but there is a difference between Gauda and Dravida, which is based on difference in culinary habits.

Shashwati, professor of Pali at Kolkata University, said that Buddhism had a great influence on Rabindranath Tagore. Presenting the summary report of the conference, Professor Alkesh Chaturvedi, Registrar, Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies, said that the inaugural session, ministerial dialogue, 5 main sessions and 150 research papers presented here indicate that the humanism nurtured in the Indian sensibility survived the scourge of centuries of misinformation and defamation. Eastern humanism in the new era can teach a lot to a world grappling with violence and conflicts.

A short film related to Ekatm Lok being prepared at Omkareshwar was screened. All the participants visited Sanchi Stupa. Ministers from Indonesia, Bhutan and Sri Lanka attended the conference. For the first time, Buddhist Lamas from 4 states of Russia and Buddhist Bhantas from Thailand participated.